Indore: In a move to honour the musical legacy of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday announced the establishment of a music academy and a museum showcasing all her songs, at her birthplace Indore. Mangeshkar (92) died at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday after a multi-organ failure. She was born in a locality near a gurdwara in Indore on September 28, 1929.Also Read - 'Aapka Saaya Saath Hoga': Amul Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar With a Monochrome Doodle | See Tweet

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a sapling in memory of the Mangeshkar in Indore. “Due to Lata didi’s passing, crores of Indians feel that they have suffered a personal loss. Her songs infused new enthusiasm and energy into our lives. There is a void in my own life that cannot be filled,” he said while interacting with media persons after the event. Also Read - Why Is RBI Monetary Policy Committee Important?

Also Read - 'Meri Aawaz Hi..':Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar Through Beautiful Sand Art at Puri Beach | Watch

Chouhan announced the state government will give an annual “Lata Mangeshkar Award” on her birth anniversary of Bharat Ranta awardee.

Calling Lata Mangeshkar as Madhya Pradesh’s daughter, the Chief Minister said though the MP was not her ‘karma bhumi’ (workplace), her heart throbbed for the state.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state government will install a statue of the legendary singer in Indore. “Her statue would be installed in Indore which will inspire all,” the Chief Minister added.