Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gopal Bhargava said that the government will fall under 24 hours if number one or number two will order, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Hamare upar wale number 1 ya number 2 ka aadesh hua to 24 ghante bhi aapki sarkar nahi chalegi,” said Bhargava.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath replied to Bhargava that the number one and two are smart that’s why they are not giving the orders and can bring no-confidence motion if he wants.

“Aapke upar wale number 1 aur 2 samajhdar hain, isliye aadesh nahi de rahe hain. Aap chahen to avishwas prastaav le aayen,” Kamal Nath shot back.

Yesterday, Madhya Pradesh Minister and Congress leader Jitu Patwari, after the Kumaraswamy-led government had lost the trust vote, said, “The BJP has done everything to cause problems to us but this is Kamal Nath’s government, not Kumaraswamy’s. They will have to take seven births to do horsetrading in this government.”

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan denied the allegations and said, “We’ll not cause the fall of government here (Madhya Pradesh). Congress leaders themselves have been responsible for the fall of their governments. There is an internal conflict in Congress, and the support of BSP-SP, if something happens to that, then we can’t do anything.”