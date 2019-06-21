New Delhi: In a scandalous storty reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam, the Gram Panchayat Secretary of Bhima Khedi was reportedly tied to a pole by irate villagers, and was freed only when the police arrived.

The villagers said they were angry at the officials for not completing development and construction work in their village due to which the roads were in bad condition, often leading to water getting collected in potholes and making way for mosquitoes to breed.

The official who was held against his wish said, “I’d asked the engineer for valuation of our work but some miscreants didn’t let us do that, they took me away from there, tied me to an electricity pole. Later police came to rescue me. A drain was being constructed which had not been valuated.”

Madhya Pradesh: Residents of Bhima Khedi village in Ratlam tied Gram Panchayat Secy to an electricity pole today alleging that construction work is not being done in their village, water gets collected on streets and mosquitoes become a nuisance there. Case has been registered. pic.twitter.com/Mhis9hJOQJ — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

In another incident, a lineman was attacked with a sharp object by some people following a power cut during a pre-wedding function in Guna, police said.

One Lakhan Singh Dhakad, who was having a pre-wedding function at his house, complained about a power cut to the Electricity Department.

Some guests also joined Dhakad and soon an argument ensued between them and lineman Rambabu Mahaur. At one point, the group attacked Mahaur’s palm with a sharp object.

With IANS inputs