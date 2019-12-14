New Delhi: A man was arrested for sexually harassing his 8-year-old daughter many times in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch. The sexual assault was confirmed after doctors examined the victim, stated a report.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Saturday, the Madhya Pradesh police said, “Girl was sent for medical exam and sexual assault was proven. Accused Ramesh Deora has been arrested. SIT formed, an investigation is on.”

CSP Rakesh Mohan Shukla told news agency ANI, “Child line’s Counsellor talked to the girl after receiving a phone call. It was found that 3 yrs back her mother had left them. Her father works as a labourer and sexually assaults her at night after consuming alcohol. FIR registered, man has been arrested.”

(With agency inputs)