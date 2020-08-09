Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang on Sunday said he has tested COVID-19 positive. He shared the information on his Twitter handle. Also Read - 10-Feet-Long Crocodile Spotted on Highway in MP's Shivpuri, Later Released in Pond | Watch Viral Video

Sarang is the fourth member of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's council of ministers to test positive.

"My second COVID-19 test report came out positive today. I have been in home isolation since I had tested negative in my first report. I request all those who came in my contact to undergo COVID-19 test," he said in his tweet.

Earlier, state Cooperatives Minister Arvind Bhadoriya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and Minister of State (Independent charge) for Backward Class and Minority Welfare Ramkhelawan Patel had tested positive for the infection.

Besides, the chief minister had also tested positive on July 25. After undergoing treatment for 11 days in hospital, Chouhan was discharged without any test on August 5 on the basis of doctors” advice as per the ICMR policy.