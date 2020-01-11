New Delhi: A serving officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was on Friday arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) for allegedly posing as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and calling Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, asking the Governor to appoint his friend as the vice-chancellor of a medical university in the state.

The officer was identified as Wing Commander Kuldeep Baghela, who is posted at the IAF headquarters in Delhi. His friend, identified as Bhopal-based scientist Chandresh Kumar Shukla, too, was arrested for posing as the Home Minister’s Personal Assistant (PA) during the call.

According to the police, it was this dentist friend whose name was recommended by the officer for appointment as the vice-chancellor of the Jabalpur-based Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU).

Speaking to reporters, STF Additional Director General (ADG) Ashok Awasthi said, “We have arrested IAF Wing Commander Kuldeep Baghela for impersonating Home Minister Amit Shah during a phone call to the Governor to influence the appointment for the post of vice-chancellor,” said Awasthi.

“His dentist friend Dr Chandresh Kumar Shukla has also been arrested. Both are in the age group of 35 to 40 years,” the ADG added. He further said that the fraud was detected when officials at the Governor’s House and questioned the duo, who confessed to imitating the Home Minister.

Last month, two people were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell for allegedly attempting to dupe Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala by spoofing Shah’s residential and office landline number. In October, a BSF pilot, another Wing Commander retired from the IAF, was put under probe by the force for impersonating a senior in a bid to fly the Home Minister in his official plane.