Bhopal: A private school in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna conducted exams amid COVID restrictions. According to the authorities, approximately 30-40 students were present at the school. “Exams were being conducted here. We found approx 30-40 students at school. The school has violated section 144 & the administration’s order. Will take action against the school,” Naib Tehsildar Ramashankar Singh said. Also Read - Assam Extends Curfew In Urban Areas Till June 5; Shops, Offices To Shut Down By 1 PM on Working Days | Full List of Restrictions Here

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier said the prohibitory orders in place under section 144 of the CrPC will continue to remain in force in the state despite the gradual unlocking of ”Corona Curfew” from June 1. Also Read - As COVID Cases Dip, Madhya Pradesh Plans To Begin Unlocking Process from June 1

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure bans the assembly of five or more persons at one place. In a bid to control the spread of the virus, the state government had imposed ‘Corona Curfew’ in several districts of the state, including Bhopal and Indore, till May 31. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Extension on Cards or Lifting of Restrictions? CM to Decide Tomorrow

In a televised address to the state in the evening, Chouhan said that despite the gradual unlocking from June 1, people and authorities need to take all the necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“If there is carelessness, infection will continue to rise. The third wave will break out when the number of cases go up. We need to prevent such a situation while starting the unlocking process from June 1,” he said. The state government has chalked out a roadmap to prevent such a situation, he said.

“Holding programmes will continue to be banned. Attendance at marriages should be very thin and those who participate should be tested for COVID-19. We have to decide that to what extent markets should be opened,” he said.