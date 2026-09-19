MP Scooty Scheme Merit List released: How to see if you’re among the 7,500 selected students

The Madhya Pradesh government has put out the Merit List for this year’s Chief Minister’s Girl and Boy Scooty Scheme (2026 academic year). Distribution has started, with e-scooters and motorised vehicles set to go to more than 7,500 high-performing students across the state.
However, the scheme reportedly requires students to have scored 70 percent in Class 12 and to be the school topper. The list of selected students can be viewed by school and district on the Education Department’s Vimarsh portal, vimarsh.mp.gov.in, which also carries details of the process and the new eligibility criteria.
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Madhya Pradesh has tweaked the rules to give a boost to talented students in its government schools. If you want to benefit from the scheme, you will now need to meet the conditions below.
If you have topped your school in the 12th examination, then you can check your name in the eligibility list by following some steps given below.
If you topped your school and your name isn’t on the portal’s list, there’s no need to worry. Give it some time for the list to be updated, or speak to your school principal as soon as possible to confirm your details.
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Selected students get to pick the kind of vehicle they want, and the money goes straight into their bank accounts. Anyone going for an electric scooter will have the government pay the initial cost of Rs 1.20 lakh, along with RTO registration and the first year’s insurance. Those who prefer a petrol scooter will get Rs 90,000 sent directly to their Aadhaar-linked accounts through DBT.
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