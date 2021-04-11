Bhopal: In a horrifying incident, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her grandfather and another person in front of her 3-year-old brother in Kolar area here. The incident took place around eight days ago, however, it came to light on Thursday after the girl’s mother noticed something amiss. The victim’s mother managed to get her to speak about what happened, following which a case was lodged and the girl’s grandfather and the man were arrested. Also Read - Pune Cab Driver 'Gave Sedatives And Raped' Woman on Her Way Home; Booked

"The two men have been arrested on the basis of information extracted from the girl and her three-year-old brother by counsellors", said news agency PTI quoted Kolar police station inspector Chandrakant Patel as saying.

Furthermore, he informed, "Our probe found that a man named Sanjay took the siblings to his home and then raped the girl, and sometime later, the girl's maternal grandfather also raped her. The exact date of the incident is being investigated as the two are unable to give any clue on it. The two accused also gave her ₹20 and threatened her against speaking about the incident to anyone."

The two have been charged for gangrape under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Patel added.

