New Delhi: In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, a police officer allegedly told a lawyer, who had been thrashed by cops, that he was mistaken for a Muslim. The officer was later suspended. Also Read - 'Flight For 183 Indians, Lathicharge For Millions of Migrants': Twitter Lashes Out at Police Brutality on Labourers Across India in Last 24 Hours

The action against police sub-inspector B S Patel followed media reports about his alleged comment which suggested that the lawyer faced thrashing because he was thought to be belonging to the minority community. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Latest News, May 15 2020: Migrant Workers Pelt Stones at Police After Waiting For Food For 9 Hours

The complainant Deepak Bundele alleged that he was beaten up mercilessly by police while he was going to Betul district hospital on March 23. He had managed to reach hospital somehow. Later, he filed complaints with several authorities, seeking registration of an FIR against the policemen who had assaulted him. Also Read - Migrant Woman Sets Off With Disabled Son on Shoulders, Walks All The Way From Gujarat to Madhya Pradesh

Bundela has now alleged that local police were now presssurising him to withdraw the complaint and he was denied CCTV footage of the area where the incident took place under the Right to Information.

Investigating officer B S Patel visited his house on May 17 to record his statement, the lawyer said, claiming that Patel told him that “the cops (who allegedly thrashed him) mistook you as a member of the minority community due to your beard.”

Bundele shared an audio clip of the purported conversation with Patel with the media.

After the audio clip came out, Superintendent of Police D S Bhadoriya suspended Patel.

Confirming the action, Additional Superintendent of Police Shraddha Joshi said, “He allegedly made a comment which should not have been part of the police investigation.”

(With agency inputs)