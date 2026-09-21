MP Shocker: Female Transport inspector hammered to death, accused dies by suicide

A 36-year-old woman RTO inspector was allegedly murdered at a house in Bhopal’s Khajuri area in the wee hours of Monday morning.

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MP Shocker: Female Transport inspector hammered to death, accused dies by suicide | Image: ANI

MP Shocker: A shocking murder mystery has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh, where a 36-year-old female RTO inspector was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a hammer at a house in Bhopal’s Khajuri area in the wee hours of Monday. She was posted in Datia. Her male friend, who lived in the house, was later found hanging from a tree nearby. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Khajoori Sadak Police Station.

As per preliminary reports, the victim woman had come to Bhopal on Friday and was staying at the house. The house was rented in the name of the accused.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said, “We received information from a lady, who informed us that she lived with a woman who had a three-year-old daughter and was a transport inspector posted in Datia. She had come to Bhopal from Datia two days ago and she was killed. Acting on the information, police reached the spot and examined the entire sequence of events. The accused, who was allegedly responsible for the incident, was found a short distance away from house, where he had also died by suicide.”

The officer said that the woman and the accused had known each other for around seven to eight years and they had an argument between them last night, following which the accused committed the incident.

“They had known each other for around seven to eight years. The house where the incident took place was possibly rented in the name of the accused. There was an argument between them last night, following which the accused committed the incident,” he said.

A case has been lodged and cops have started an investigation into the matter.

Investigators are examining mobile phones and call details of both the man and the woman. They will also question people living nearby in order to gather information regarding the case.

Further details are awaited.

(with ANI inputs)