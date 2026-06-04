MP shocker: Man attacks live-in partner, her sister with sharp weapon in Bhopal

A man allegedly attacked his live-in partner and her sister with a sharp weapon over a dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

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MP shocker: Man attacks live-in partner, her sister with sharp weapon in Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal: A shocking incident has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh, where a man allegedly attacked his live-in partner and her sister with a sharp weapon in Bhopal. The accused, later identified as Akshay Chandel, attacked Roshni Ahirwar and her sister, causing severe injuries to both women.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Chhola Mandir police station in the district on Tuesday. The police registered a case into the matter and launched a search for the accused.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 4), Bhopal, Adarshkant Shukla told ANI, “A woman, Roshni Ahirwar, came to us to lodge a complaint and she informed us that she and her sister were on their way somewhere. Her sister had been living at her parental home as she was involved in a dispute with her live-in partner, Akshay Chandel, due to which she had been staying separately. As a result of that dispute, Akshay Chandel allegedly attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon, causing injuries to both the woman and her sister.”

Following the incident, their medical examination was conducted, and an FIR has been registered in the matter under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS), the officer said.

“A police team has been dispatched to apprehend the accused, and he is expected to be arrested soon. According to the complainant, Akshay and her sister knew each other and had been living together in a live-in relationship. However, due to concerns over Akshay’s behavior, the woman had separated from him some time ago and started living with her family. Akshay was reportedly upset about this, and disputes between them had been ongoing for quite some time,” DCP Shukla said.

On the day of the incident, when the woman stepped out with her sister, the accused allegedly attacked them.

Police have lodged a case under relevant sections, including 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of BNS and started a manhunt to nab the accused man.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

(with ANI inputs)