MP shocker: Man kills wife on Karwa Chauth in Gwalior, arrested

A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Gwalior's Tyagi Nagar on Karwa Chauth. Police have registered a murder case and launched an investigation.

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MP shocker: Man kills wife on Karwa Chauth in Gwalior, arrested | Image: AI

MP Shocker: A shocking and tragic incident has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a man allegedly killed his wife on Thursday morning in Gwalior. The crime took place in the Tyagi Nagar locality and created panic in the area as everybody was in a festive mood and married women were observing Karwa Chauth for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The victim, identified as Madhu Srivastava, is survived by two children. A police team reached the scene after receiving a distress call and took the body into custody.

What Exactly Happened?

Madhu was living with her husband, Anand Srivastava and two children in Tyagi Nagar locality. City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sandeep Bangre said that a possible domestic dispute led to the incident.

“The police received information about the incident through the First Response Vehicle (FRV) at around 10.30 am, that Madhu Srivastava, who lived with her husband Anand Srivastava in Tyagi Nagar, had been murdered. Our police team reached the spot and secured the crime scene. We questioned her family members and her husband. Prima facie, it appears that the husband killed his wife. An FIR has been lodged under murder charges and probe on,” City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sandeep Bangre told ANI.

Domestic Dispute And A Murder

As per preliminary investigation, a possible domestic dispute intensified and led to the incident. However, the exact circumstances would be established after further investigation.

“The couple got married in 2010 and have two children, a 14-year-old son and a 16-year-old daughter. The woman was reportedly a native of Bhind. The family had been living in their ancestral house in Tyagi Nagar since their marriage,” the CSP said.

Husband In Police Custody

Investigators are questioning Anand to ascertain the circumstances of the crime. Police are also searching for the object used in the crime.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed Several Times After He Asks For Extra Choley, Dies In Hospital

In a separate incident, a 35-year-old private car driver was stabbed multiple times during a heated argument with a food vendor over extra choley, news agency PTI reported. The victim died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. The victim was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on the night of October 25 and later referred to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh, where he succumbed to his injuries. He Suffered three stab wounds to his abdomen, three lacerated wounds on his left forearm and one wound on his wrist.

The incident took place on Sunday when the victim, identified as Sandeep, had a heated argument with choley-bhaturey seller Chintu Gupta near Jwalapuri Nala in the outer Nihal Vihar area. Sandeep was attacked with a sharp weapon during the scuffle. The accused vendor has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Police have added murder charges after Sandeep’s death.

(with ANI inputs)