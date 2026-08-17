MP Shocker: Restaurant owner son killed employee over long-standing dispute, arrested

A restaurant owner's son was arrested for allegedly killing an employee over a long-standing dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

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MP Shocker: Restaurant owner son killed employee over long-standing dispute, arrested | Image: ANI

MP shocker: A chilling case of murder has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh, where a restaurant owner’s son brutally killed an employee in Indore. According to the police, the accused killed the employee over a long-standing dispute. The incident came to light when the police received a distress call on Sunday night about a body lying near a railway track in the Banganga police station area.

What Exactly Happened?

The deceased was identified as 55-year-old Shriram Rajput, a resident of Shivkanth Nagar in Indore. After gathering evidence, police arrested Rahul Bhati (22).

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 3), Abhishek Ranjan, “Last night, Banganga police received information that a body had been found near the railway tracks. A police team immediately reached the spot, secured the scene and identified the deceased as 55-year-old Shriram Rajput, a resident of Shivkanth Nagar in Indore. An immediate investigation was launched and evidence was collected. Based on the evidence gathered, the main accused, Rahul Bhati, was arrested.”

Longstanding Dispute

Investigators, during the interrogation, found that the victim used to work at Ruchi Restaurant, which is owned by the accused man’s father. The two had had disagreements earlier, due to which Rajput had not been working at the restaurant for the past two months. He had also not received any salary.

“Rahul Bhati went to the deceased’s house and told him that he would pay his pending wages and that they would also resolve their dispute. He then took him in his vehicle to the scene of the crime, where he committed the crime. The accused has been apprehended. The investigation is still underway, and further action will be taken if any additional evidence emerges or the involvement of any other person is found,” DCP Ranjan said.

The Murder Plan

Ranjan said that Rahul attacked Rajput with an iron rod, which has also been recovered. Following the interrogation, the accused confessed that he allegedly chose the location near the railway tracks to make the murder appear as an accident.

“During interrogation, the accused admitted that they frequently had disputes over minor issues, including money and behaviour. He had resentment against the deceased, which led to the incident,” the officer said.

DCP Ranjan said that Rahul is the sole main accused in the case and he committed the crime without anybody’s help.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

(with ANI inputs)