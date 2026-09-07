MP Shocker: Woman stabs sister-in-law to death, dumps body in tank over brother’s insult

A woman allegedly stabbed her newlywed sister-in-law to death in Indore’s Nehru Nagar on Thursday.

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MP Shocker: Woman stabs sister-in-law to death, dumps body in tank over brother’s insult | Image: X

Woman Stabbed Sister-In-Law To Death: A shocking incident has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh, where a woman allegedly stabbed her sister-in-law to death following a verbal spat over an insulting remark about her brother. The incident took place in Indore’s Nehru Nagar on Thursday. The accused, identified as Parvati Bai Kushwaha, attacked Vandana with a kitchen knife and then dumped her body into a water tank.

What Exactly Happened?

Accused Parvati Bai had a verbal spat with her sister-in-law Vandana over an insulting remark about her brother, who is lodged in Damoh jail. The man was jailed in a rape case. Following the dispute, Parvati attacked Vandana with a kitchen knife, striking her twice on the neck. The victim died on the spot. The accused woman then dragged the body and dumped it into a waste tank installed outside the house. She then went to meet her husband, who is hospitalised at Aurobindo Hospital.

Tensions Had Been Building Since Raksha Bandhan

According to investigators, the incident zxusidvt tuuw tensions between the two women that had been building since Raksha Bandhan.

During the verbal spat, Vandana had allegedly mocked the accused woman over her brother. The verbal attack reportedly made Parvati furious and led to a dispute between the two.

On Thursday, the tension escalated into a confrontation. During the argument, Vandana allegedly criticised Parvati by saying that her husband was under her control and that

she would be thrown out of the house. Furious over the remarks, Parvati allegedly attacked Vandana with a kitchen knife and killed her.

Neighbours Alert Police After Hearing Woman Scream

At the time of the incident, Parvati was alone in the house, her children were away at school, and her husband and brother-in-law were both in the hospital.

Neighbours heard Vandana’s scream during the altercation and alerted the police.

Body Found In Water Tank

A police team reached the house after getting the distress call from neighbours and started searching the premises. During the search, cops found Vandana’s body dumped inside a water tank.

According to DCP Narendra Rawat, CCTV footage showed Parvati leaving the house after the incident. The evidence gathered during the investigation helped police identify the accused woman.

The Confession

During the interrogation, Parvati confessed that she killed Vandana following the argument. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem procedure.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.