MP Shocker: Woman Throws Acid on Lover’s Wife, Accuses Him of Rape

A 25-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly throwing acid on her lover’s wife in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior

Gwalior: A 25-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly throwing acid on her lover’s wife in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, police said on Friday. The victim has sustained severe burn injuries and has been rushed to Delhi for further treatment.

During the incident, the victim’s husband also sustained burn injuries while trying to protect her.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when 32-year-old Shweta Bansal, a resident of Janakganj Ramdwara, was at her home and the accused woman arrived, threatening her.

The accused woman operated a beauty parlour that Shweta and her husband, Anil Bansal, used to visit.

Lashkar City Superintendent of Police Shiyaz KM told PTI that the woman was arrested based on a complaint filed by the victim’s husband. The accused claimed that the man had raped her while they were in a live-in relationship since 2018.

On Thursday evening, when the accused woman came to meet her lover and saw Shweta opening the door, an altercation broke out between them. It was during this altercation that the accused allegedly threw acid on Shweta. Anil also sustained burn injuries while trying to shield his wife. The accused fled the scene.

Anil, with the help of neighbours, immediately took Shweta to a nearby hospital.

Upon receiving notification from the hospital, the Janakganj police were informed about the incident. However, before the police could arrive at the hospital, the accused went to the police station to file a FIR against Anil for physical abuse.

Bansal refuted the rape allegations and informed the local media that the accused girl had been harassing him for the past two years. He asserted that she had demanded Rs 20 lakh from him.

The police are currently investigating the matter from all angles.

