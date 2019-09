Bhopal: Three people drowned in Newaj river near Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh, ANI reported on Monday.

A team of State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) has been pressed into service.

Rescue operations are underway.

In a separate incident which took place in Mumbai earlier, four people drowned in Pandavkada waterfall, in Kharghar of Navi Mumbai. The names of those who drowned were Sneha Jain (19), Aarti Nair (17), Neha Dama and Shweta.