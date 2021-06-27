Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government will be lifting the Sunday lockdown or ‘corona curfew as the state is recording a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Saturday. However, the night curfew will remain in force in Madhya Pradesh. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Gyms, Yoga Institutes To Open From Monday, Weddings Can Have 50 Guests

We are lifting Sunday’s corona curfew with immediate effect. Those who want to open their shops, continue their economic activities, can do so in accordance with COVID-19 protocol, Chouhan tweeted. Also Read - Rajasthan Unlock: Gehlot Government Allows Offices, Religious Places to Reopen From Monday. Full Guidelines Here

The pandemic has come under control in Madhya Pradesh as not a single COVID-19 positive case was registered in 35 districts in the state, he said. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Govt Tightens Unlocking Rules After Delta Plus Claims First Life in State

Chouhan also said Madhya Pradesh has set a record for one more time with 9,64,756 doses of vaccines being administered till 7.30 pm since Saturday morning.

For the first time, the number of active cases has fallen below 1,000. The case positivity rate has come down to 0.06%. In such a situation, it seems unreasonable to impose #coronacurfew on Sunday as well, he said.

Chouhan also said vaccination will continue at a fast pace.

Till 7.30 pm on Saturday, 9,64,756 doses have been administered since morning. Madhya Pradesh has again set a record, he said.

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 46 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 casualties that pushed the tally of infections to 7,89,657 and took the toll to 8,896, as per the state health department.

(With inputs from PTI)