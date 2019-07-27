Bhopal: In yet another incident of mob attack, three Congress leaders were beaten up after being mistaken for child kidnappers at a village in Madhya Pradesh.

According to an NDTV report, the leaders namely Dharmendra Shukla, Dharmu Singh Lanjiwar and Lalit Baraskar were travelling in a car when they felt compelled to stop after seeing a barricade.

In an attempt to block the main road, the villagers had fallen trees on it. In the meantime, they waited for the “kidnappers” in the hiding.

Afraid of being ambushed, the men turned their car around.

However, this did not deter the villagers as they chased the car and in no time, had surrounded the leaders.

The villagers damaged the car, took the leaders out of it and beat them.

“Suspecting them to be child kidnappers, the villagers chased the vehicle and attacked it. The vehicle was damaged. They also assaulted the three Congress leaders. A case has been filed with the Betul police and investigation is on,” an official told NDTV.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

A number of such reports of mob violence have surfaced recently.

Recently, a 55-year-old man was beaten to death by a violent mob of around 300 people allegedly over suspicion of cattle theft in Bihar’s Araria district. The police had lodged a case and initiated an investigation after a couple of videos of the incident, which purportedly took place on December 29, went viral on January 1. In the videos, the deceased, identified as Kabul Miyan, could be seen pleading mercy while he is being backed in the face, hit with sticks and repeatedly abused and called thief.