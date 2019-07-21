Bhopal: A woman from Rajasthan’s Udaipur has levied rape allegations on Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Dr Hamir Singh Rathore. She has filed a complaint with Jaora’s Industrial Area’s police station accusing the Congress leader of raping her 32 years ago.

As per her complaint, the leader raped her in 1987 when she had gone to attend a marriage ceremony, which was also attended by Rathore. The woman alleged that the accused raped her while she was alone.

The complainant said that she was later threatened by the family of the leader. As a result, she was married off in a hurry.

“I kept the matter under wraps but recently my husband divorced me on the same issue so I have mustered the courage to approach the police,” News18 reported the woman as saying.

Not only that, the woman has claimed that she has stakes in a private school run by Rathore. But, the accused is not willing to give her the money.

Rathore has refuted the claims and said that he is being blackmailed. He claimed that the woman is lying as she needs support, adding he would sue her on defamation charges.

The police will launch a probe into the matter.