New Delhi: In a bizarre incident reported from the outskirts of Bhopal, a woman reportedly tried to pass off some dough wrapped in cloth as her stillborn child to claim money under a government scheme.

The incident took place at Kailaras in Morena district some 450 km north of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Under the Shramik Seva Prasuti Sahayata Yojna, a woman in a rural area is given Rs 1,400 as an aid to help her meet all nutritional needs during the pregnancy and Rs 16,000 after delivery in a bid to compensate her loss of wages during the time she stayed home.

The accused woman reached a community health centre (CHC) at the Kailaras block headquarters with an accredited social health activist (ASHA) to claim her ‘compensation’.

When the nurse at the CHC asked the woman to hand over the infant for a checkup, the woman refused and reiterated that she has had a stillbirth. Thereon, she pressured the administration to lodge her case under the section of stillbirths.

Following the ruckus, some staffers intervened and tried to take the infant from his mother’s arms in a bid to check if it could be saved- but they were horrified to find that it was dough moulded in the shape of a baby.

A report in the Hindustan Times quoted a medical officer at CHC Kailaras Dr SR Mishra, “I faced such a bizarre case first time in my career and I never expected that people will stoop to such a low to grab the government schemes money.”

The accused woman and her husband then ran out of the hospital after being shamed and confronted.

The community health centre in the meantime decided to not register a complaint against the couple.