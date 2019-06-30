Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman was roughed up by family members allegedly for refusing to marry a man from her community, i.e. Bhilala tribe, NDTV reported. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar.

The video of the incident shows the woman being shoved on the ground and delivered blows with sticks by a group of men. These men comprising of woman’s brothers, cousins and other men from the neighbourhood, kept punching and kicking her even as she asked them to stop, the leading news channel said in a report.

The incident took place on June 25, however, the accused were arrested after the video was shared on social media three days later.

“We have filed a case against seven accused including her four brothers,” a police official told the leading portal.

The woman had run away with the Dalit man. Following which, her family filed a complaint with the police. The woman was tracked down and brought home.

After her return, she was being forced to marry a man from her community.