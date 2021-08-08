New Delhi: As the Monsoon Session of Parliament is nearing its end, Trinamool Congress’ MP Derek O’Brien asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the parliament proceedings and listen to the demands of the opposition parties, which has been asking the government to hold a discussion on a slew of issues including Pegasus spyware row and the farmers’ stir.Also Read - PM KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana 9th Installment Date 2021: Over ₹19,000 Crore to be Transferred to Eligible Beneficiaries Tomorrow. Direct Link to Check Balance Here

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the TMC MP shared a video clip tagging nine political parties —Congress, SP, Shiv Sena, TRS, DMK, RJD, NCP, AAP, and CPI(M). The three-minute clip showed Opposition MPs pushing for discussion on the allegations of snooping using military-grade spyware Pegasus.

Till now, PM Modi has attended parliament only once, for the opening remarks and to introduce the new ministers on day 1. However, continuous sloganeering by Opposition leaders forced him to cut short his speech. Disappointed by the repeated chaos, Modi asked BJP MPs to “expose the Congress party before the public and the media” for not allowing the monsoon session of parliament to run smoothly. He has held the grand old party responsible for deliberately attempting to disrupt proceedings and hampered work in this monsoon session.

Govt sources have claimed that Parliament, since the start of the Monsoon session, has only functioned for 18 hours out of the scheduled time of 107 hours, resulting in a loss of more than Rs 133 crore of taxpayers’ money. As per the reports, so far 89 hours have been wasted in the ongoing session which started on July 19 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13.