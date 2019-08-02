New Delhi: Calling Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ‘incompetent’, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi asserted that the economy has derailed and hurtling towards ‘recession’

“Mr PM, the economy has derailed and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel. If your incompetent FM is telling you there is light, trust me it’s the train of recession coming at full throttle,” Gandhi said, citing a media report which claimed that India’s economic slowdown is showing no signs of abating.

Mr PM, The economy has derailed and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel. If your incompetent FM is telling you there is light, trust me it’s the train of recession coming at full throttle.https://t.co/ewoVj5m27X — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 1, 2019

Gandhi’s attack on the Prime Minister came a day after the official data showed that the growth of eight core industries dropped to 0.2 per cent in June, due to contraction in oil-related sectors as well as cement production.

The eight core industries are coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity. The growth in May was 4.3%, while the cumulative growth for April-June was 3.5%.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi had said that GST and demonetisation has sent the Indian economy in tailspin and brought it to the brink of meltdown.

“Demonetisation and GST rollout are perfect examples of ineptitude and lack of depth in the Modi government. Their callous attitude has sent the Indian economy in tailspin and has brought it to the brink of a meltdown,” the former Congress president had tweeted.