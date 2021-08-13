New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien on Friday posted a new video on Twitter and questioned PM Modi over his absence in Rajya Sabha during the passage of crucial Constitutional Amendment Bill popularly referred to as OBC Bill, aims to empower states and union territories (UTs) to make their own lists of Other Backward Classes (OBCs). “Today is ‘Friday the 13th’, we are putting out a new video because it’s been 24 hours since I asked eight direct questions on parliament to ministers, they haven’t answered any of the eight questions. I am not surprised because they don’t have the answer to those eight questions. Let’s try their boss… and let’s slip in some picture clues to make it easier”, O’Brien can be heard saying in the video.Also Read - High-Voltage Political Drama in Rajya Sabha as Derek O'Brien, 7 Other Opposition MPs Suspended For a Week Over Unruly Behaviour

Upping the ante against PM Modi, the TMC MP said,” Mr. Prime Minister, your ministers couldn’t answer any of direct question, so, here is a straight question to you. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda – they were present during voting on a constitutional bill. There were six rounds of voting on the constitutional bill, the OBC bill. It was very, very crucial.”

NEW. Here’s our 2nd video in 24 hrs. I asked 8 Qs to Ministers about #Parliament Zero answers. Mr PM, here's a straight Q for you. Why were U missing from Parliament? The two former PMs were there & voted on Constitution Amendment 127 #OBCBill, where were you? VIDEO #2 pic.twitter.com/eNFaD5Z77v — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) August 13, 2021

Furthermore, he asked, “Mr Prime Minister, why were you missing from parliament? Why are you ignoring parliament? Where were you Mr Prime Minister? You are mocking parliament. You and your government are accountable to the people, are accountable to people’s representatives, you are accountable to the parliament. It’s your duty to answer us now. Eight ministers couldn’t, Prime Minister your time starts now.”

Notably, the monsoon session of parliament which ended abruptly on Wednesday was a virtual washout. The continuous deadlock between government and Opposition marred the proceedings since the start of the session on July 19. The Question Hour witnessed disruptions on most of the days during this session while the House managed to pass 20 bills, including the Constitutional amendment bill that will allow states to make their OBC lists.