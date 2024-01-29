MS Dhoni Defamation Case: ‘Suit Not Maintainable’ – Former Indian Cricket Team Captain Submits To Delhi HC

In the defamation suit filed against MS Dhoni, the former Indian Cricket Team captain has submitted to the Delhi High Court that the suit is 'not maintainable'. Here's the latest update on the case...

MS Dhoni

New Delhi: A defamation suit was filed against the former Indian Cricket Team Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni by his two ex-business partners Mihir Diwakar and his wife Saumya Das; the suit filed by the business partners is for a suit to be issued directing MS Dhoni from publishing any defamatory and malicious statements against them. In this case, in a new development, Dhoni, through his counsel, has submitted to the Delhi High Court that the defamation suit against him is not maintainable. Read to know details…

