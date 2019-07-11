India vs New Zealand: In a distressing consequence to India crashing out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, a 49-year-old man from Bihar’s Kishanganj died of a heart attack while watching India vs New Zealand semifinal on Wednesday.

The man identified as Ashok Paswan is reported to have suffered a stroke when MS Dhoni was run out of a stunning direct hit from Martin Guptill in the 49th over.

Paswan was soon rushed to a nearby hospital by his family, where he breathed his last before he could be medically administered.

India’s loss on Wednesday broke a billion hearts as the cricket-crazy country had expected the Men in Blue to bring home the coveted trophy. The team has not been able to win a single ICC tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy where they had defeated England in the finals.