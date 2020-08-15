New Delhi: Putting an end on all speculations, two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday. However, the 39-year-old will compete in this year’s IPL, which gets underway in the UAE from September 19 after being moved out of India following the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Mahendra Singh Dhoni's International Career in Numbers

“Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired,” Dhoni posted on his Instagram account. The announcement came a day after he joined his Chennai Super kings teammates at the side’s home base for a short training camp ahead of the players’ departure to the UAE next week. Also Read - Virat Kohli 'Tips Hat' to MS Dhoni After Former India Captain Announces International Retirement, Says 'World Has Seen Achievements, I've Seen The Person'

Soon after his announcement, politicos cutting across party lines bid farewell to one of India’s finest skippers on micro-blogging site Twitter. Here’s who said what: Also Read - MS Dhoni Speaks About Retirement Plans to Sanjay Manjrekar: 'As Long as I'm Beating The Fastest Sprinter in Team, I Consider Myself Fit For International Cricket'

Joining millions of cricket fans across the globe to thank MS Dhoni for his unparalleled contributions to Indian Cricket, Union home minister Amit Shah said,”His cool temperament has turned several hot encounters in India’s favour. Under his captaincy India was crowned World Champions twice in different formats”, he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

He asserted that MS Dhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours. World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi!

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted,”The only captain in the world who made India number-1 in every format of cricket. Thank you Captain for giving us Indians countless opportunities to be proud. Your success on the cricket field will always be inspiring for the youth.”

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “Who would want Mahendra Singh Dhoni to retire from international cricket? We just wanted to see Captain Cool playing even more. But once Captain Cool has decided, good luck in life!

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren urged the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to hold a farewell match for the former Indian captain. “I wish to appeal to BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to hold a farewell match for MS Dhoni; Jharkhand would like to host it”, tweeted Soren.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that captain cool will forever be ‘Not Out’ in the hearts of Indians. “Stumping’ has left a legendary ‘Stamp’ on Indian cricket and a legacy that will inspire generations of cricketers. “Captain Cool” will forever be “Not Out” in the hearts of Indians and cricket lovers around the world. All the best”, he wrote.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted,”My Best wishes to MS Dhoni as he calls it a day. Captain cool, as he is rightly called, has made us proud on umpteen occasions. Apart from his brilliant cricketing skills, his composure, self belief and excellent decision making under pressure is what makes him a legend.”

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also reacted to the news of Dhoni’s retirement. Calling MSD India’s finest wicketkeeper-batsman and a transformative captain, Tharoor said,”So sorry to hear that MS Dhoni retired half an hour ago. A true giant of the game, India’s finest wicketkeeper-batsman & a transformative captain, he left a stamp on Indian cricket that defined an era. March on, Dhoniji. There will be other peaks to climb.”