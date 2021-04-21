Ranchi: Former India skipper MS Dhoni’s mother, Devaki Devi and father, Pan Singh have tested positive for Covid-19. Both of them have been admitted to Pulse Superspeciality Hospital in Ranchi and are currently receiving treatment. “Parents of cricketer MS Dhoni have been admitted here at the hospital after testing positive for #COVID19. Their oxygen level is stable,” said the hospital while providing an update. Also Read - MS Dhoni's Heartwarming Gesture Towards CSK Support Staff After IPL 2021 Game Wins Hearts, Image Goes Viral

In view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday announced a lockdown in the state from April 22 to April 29 with some exemptions. During the lockdown, essential services will continue. Religious places will remain open but a gathering of devotees will not be allowed. According to the state government’s order, agricultural, construction, industrial, and mining activities will be permitted during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is currently in Mumbai where he is leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The side is playing its matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After the completion of their next two games, the side will move to Delhi for the next leg of the tournament. CSK has won two matches out of three games they have played so far and the side will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders later on Wednesday.

(With Agency inputs)