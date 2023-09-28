MS Swaminathan Dies At 98; Here’s Why He Was Known As The Father Of India’s Green Revolution

M S Swaminathan, hailed as the father of India's Green Revolution, passed away in Chennai. Discover his inspiring journey from the Bengal famine to transforming India's agriculture.

Chennai: Renowned agricultural scientist and the driving force behind the nation's 'Green Revolution,' M S Swaminathan who passed away in Chennai, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2019. He was 98. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

New Delhi: M.S. Swaminathan, the renowned Indian agricultural scientist and the driving force behind India’s Green Revolution, passed away on Thursday, at the age of 98. Born on August 7, 1925 in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district, he was an agronomist, agricultural scientist, plant geneticist, administrator, and humanitarian who played a crucial role in developing high-yielding varieties of paddy that helped ensure India’s low-income farmers produce more yield. Swaminathan developed high-yielding varieties (HYV) of wheat and later, promoted sustainable development which he called, the ‘evergreen revolution’.

Here’s are some lesser-known facts about MS Swaminathan

Swaminathan’s journey into the realm of agriculture and genetics was sparked by a defining moment during the Bengal famine of 1943.

The acute shortage of rice and the resulting loss of millions of lives deeply moved the young Swaminathan, inspiring him to take up the mantle of agricultural research.

His personal motivation drove him to pursue studies at renowned institutions, including the Madras Agricultural College and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

Swaminathan dedicated himself to developing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice that could withstand India’s diverse agricultural conditions. His groundbreaking work paved the way for the Green Revolution, an agricultural transformation that would forever change the face of India’s farming practices.

Through his leadership and dedication, India became self-sufficient in wheat and rice production, ensuring food security for millions.

MS Swaminathan did his Bachelor’s in Science in both Zoology and Agricultural Science

Swaminathan served as the Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (from 1972-1979) and International Rice Research Institute (1982-88)

In 1979, he was the Principal Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture

In 1988, MS Swaminathan became the President of International Union of the Conservation of Nature and Natural resources

In 1986, he was awarded Albert Einstein World Award of Science in 1986

In 1999, Time magazine listed Swaminathan in the list of most influential Asian people of the 20th century

The Indian government awarded Swaminathan, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, in 1967 and 1972. He is also the recipient of the H K Firodia award, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Award and the Indira Gandhi Prize.

Swaminathan was also awarded with Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1971 and the Albert Einstein World Science Award in 1986.

MS Swaminathan holds over 50 honourary Doctorate degrees.

He was named one of the 20 most influential Asians of the 20th century by Time magazine, reflecting his far-reaching impact.

In 2004, Swaminathan was appointed as chair of the National Commission on Farmers, a commission setup to look into farmer distress amid alarming suicide cases.

He is survived by his three daughters Soumya, Madhura, and Nitya. His wife Mina died in 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his condolence note posted on X, said: “Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji. At a very critical period in our nation’s history, his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation.

Beyond his revolutionary contributions to agriculture, Dr. Swaminathan was a powerhouse of innovation and a nurturing mentor to many. His unwavering commitment to research and mentorship has left an indelible mark on countless scientists and innovators. I will always cherish my conversations with Dr. Swaminathan. His passion to see India progress was exemplary. His life and work will inspire generations to come. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Today, as we pay tribute to the visionary Father of India’s Green Revolution, let us carry his legacy forward and work together to create a brighter and more sustainable future for all.

