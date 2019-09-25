New Delhi: Hours after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said he will visit the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for their investigation in the money laundering case, the Congress has come in support for him, saying those who raise their voice against the BJP are being probed by central agencies.

Rajeev Satav, party’s election in-charge for Maharashtra’s Marathwada region supported the NCP chief and said the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra is trying to distract people’s attention from real issues of the state by bringing charges against Pawar.

“In the BJP’s five-year rule, all those leaders who raised their voices have been hounded by the central agencies,” Satav was quoted as saying by Indian Today.

He said that P Chidambaram was arrested by the ED for speaking about poor economy. “DK Shivakumar is also facing probe for helping Karnataka MLAs. Similarly, Raj Thackeray has been harassed,” Satav added.

On Wednesday, Pawar said that he will visit the ED office on Friday and make himself available to the agency for their investigation in the money laundering case.

“I will go to Enforcement Directorate on September 27 at 2 pm and make myself available to the agency for whatever investigation that wants to conduct,” Pawar was quoted as saying by a news agency.

Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party: I will myself go to Enforcement Directorate on 27 September to give all information what I have with me about this case (a money laundering case). pic.twitter.com/w2mFXkaBdJ — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

Saying that he will be outside Mumbai for next one month due to the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pawar said it should not be taken as non-cooperation in the ED’s investigation.

“I want to clarify that I have never been a member of the administrative board of any cooperative bank in my life. I have full faith in the Constitution and will fully cooperate with the agency. However, for one month I will visit as many districts as possible in the wake of Maharashtra Assembly elections. It should not be taken by the agency as my non-availability,” Pawar was quoted as saying by PTI.

A few days ago, the Election Commission had announced that the single-phase poll for Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24.

NCP chief Pawar, his party leader Ajit Pawar and others were on September 23 named in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with the Rs 5,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam case.