New Delhi: The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has undertaken the Mission Solar Charkha project which is expected to provide direct employment opportunities to nearly one lakh people. As many as 50 Solar Charkha Clusters were implemented across the country with the help of Rs 550 crore budget allocated for the project for the year 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Last year, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, MSME Minister Giriraj Singh had said, “Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has launched the Mission Solar Charkha for implementation of 50 Solar Charkha Clusters across the country with a budget of Rs 550 crore for the year 2018-19 and 2019-20. The scheme will generate direct employment to nearly one lakh persons.”

Singh had earlier noted that the objective of the Solar Charkha Mission is to link five crore women to this initiative. Besides, self-help groups will also be involved in the mission, he added.

The solar charkha units have been classified as village industries. Last year, President Ram Nath Kovind launched the mission on United Nations Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (UN SME) Day which falls on June 27.