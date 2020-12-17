Farmers Protest Latest Update: As the farmer unions’ protest entered 22nd day, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday wrote an 8-page letter to the protesting farmers, requesting them to not believe in the “white lies” being spread by some people that MSP will be stopped. He has urged the farmers to not believe in such lies. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Gazipur border Closed, Commuters Coming From Ghaziabad to Delhi Advised To Take Alternate Route

In his letter, Tomar reiterated that the Central government is ready to give a written assurance regarding the MSP. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal Tears Farm Bill Copies In Delhi Assembly, Says 'Every Farmer Has Become Bhagat Singh'

“Some farmer groups have spread rumours and misinformation. It is my job to dispel them come from a farming family. Those sitting on railway tracks who stopped rations reaching our soldiers protecting our borders, can’t be farmers,” the letter from the minister stated. Also Read - AAP Government Tables Resolution Against Centre's Farm Laws, MLA Tears Copies in Delhi Assembly

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar writes an open letter to farmers over the new farm laws. He writes, "Misunderstanding has been created among some farmers' unions regarding these laws". pic.twitter.com/KiNsW043Rz — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020

Earlier on the day, the Central government issued an e-booklet highlighting the success stories of farmers who have benefited from contract farming after enactment of these legislations.

In the 100-page e-booklet ‘Putting Farmers First’, the government said it has made clear the “truth” about the farm reforms and has mentioned “what will happen” and “what will not happen” for farmers. It also asserted that reforms in the farm sector were undertaken step by step in the last six years keeping in mind the needs of farmers.

The government asserted that the three farm laws were enacted in September after “two decades of consultations.”

“Over 1,000 seed potato farmers across Punjab, northern Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh are earning guaranteed 35 per cent margin above cost under the agreement with Technico Agri Sciences Ltd,” the government said.

The Supreme Court earlier in the day acknowledged the right of farmers to non-violent protests and mooted the idea of putting on hold the contentious farm laws to enable negotiations with agitating farmers which was opposed by the Centre saying agriculturists would then not come forward for the talks.

The apex court, which made it clear that the issue of farmers’ protest and the right to move freely of others would be dealt on priority and not the validity of laws at the moment, also said it was thinking of setting up an “impartial and independent” panel of agriculture experts and farmer unions to resolve the impasse.

The top court said it was of the view that the farmers’ right to protest should not infringe the fundamental rights of others to move freely and in getting essential food and other supplies as right to protest cannot mean blockade of the entire city.

The top court told Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) group, which was the only farmer organisation represented before the court today through lawyer A P Singh, that they cannot keep on protesting without talking to the government.