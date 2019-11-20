New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has launched a new non-Ac seater/sleeper bus for long-distance journeys. With 30 pushback seats and 15 sleeper berths and other amenities, the price starts from as low as Rs 415. According to a TOI report, the bus will leave Mumbai Central for destinations like Bhatwadi at Rs 820, Miraj at Rs 710, Tarakpur at Rs 415, Shevgaon at Rs 545m Hingoli at Rs 1050.

These buses will be plied only at night to avert the daytime traffic. MSRTC operates over 10 types of bus services, including the semi-luxury Hirkano, Night Express, AC-Shivneri, AC-Shivshahi and semi-sleeper Volvo AC, across the state. It serves around 67 lakh passengers on a daily basis.

The current routes for the bus include Kolhapur-Nashik, Pune-Nagpur, Kolhapur-Hyderabad, Mumbai Central-Hingoli, Parel-Bhatwadi, Mumbai Central-Miraj, Mumbai Central-Tarakpur, Mumbai Central-Shevgaon, Borivali-Devgad, Borivali-Devachegothane, Thane-Akkalkot, Pune-Ganpatipule, Pune-Sakri, Kolhapur-Beed, Amravati-Pandharpur and Aurangabad-Ichalkaranji.

The seats are reserved on the first-come-first-serve basis and the tickets can be booked both online and offline.