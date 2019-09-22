New Delhi: Finally the time has come. The long wait is over. The mega ‘Howdy, Modi’ event has started at the jam-packed NRG Stadium in Houston with a devotional song which was dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev.

US President Donald Trump, who will accompany PM Narendra Modi in the event, will shortly arrive at the venue. Over 50,000 India-Americans are excited to meet the Prime Minister.

The mega event will witness leaders of the two largest democracies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump, sharing a stage before the largest gathering ever — over 50,000 Indian-Americans — for an elected foreign leader visiting the US.

The roughly three-hour-long event is being organised at the sprawling NRG Football Stadium, one of the largest in the US, which has served as a venue for some of the most impressive events starring Beyonce, Metallica, to name a few.