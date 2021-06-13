New Delhi: As the country continues to battle the second wave of Covid-19, another enemy has grappled the states in form of mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus. While several cases are being reported from almost all the cities, one case has made it to the headlines. Doctors at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna, capital of Bihar have performed a miracle as they operated upon a 60-year-old patient to remove black fungus from his brain, reports news website Lokmat English. The size of the fungus shocked everyone as it was big as a cricket ball. The surgery lasted for nearly three hours and the patient’s condition is now said to be stable. Also Read - Tax On Black Fungus Medicine Waived, 5% GST on Vaccine To Stay

Many cases of black fungus have been successfully treated at IGIMS, Patna till date. But this

was a major and critical surgery for the doctors. The black fungus had spread to the brain of the patient concerned. It was a big challenge to perform the surgery while taking care of the patient's eyesight. Doctors said the patient concerned is now out of danger.

According to the team of doctors who performed the surgery, it was very complicated because the brain had a network of black fungus. Medical Superintendent of IGIMS, Dr. Manish Mandal said, "Anil Kumar, a 60-year-old resident of Jamui, was suffering from dizziness and frequent fainting. His condition was deteriorating day by day. Dr. Brajesh Kumar and his team have performed this successful surgery."