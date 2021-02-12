New Delhi: The famous Mughal Gardens situated in the capital city is all set to open for the general public from tomorrow, February 13. Those who want to visit the historic garden will have to do an online booking as the walk-in entry will be strictly prohibited due to COVID-19. While last year, at least 4 lakh people visited the Gardens with around 60,000 visitors on weekends, this year the number of visitors will be far lower Also Read - Mughal Gardens to Open For Public From THIS Date, Entry Through Online Booking Only | Check Timing, Other Details

Follow these steps for online booking

Visit the President of India website- https://presidentofindia.gov.in/

Click on the Mughal Gardens link.

You can also visit Rashtrapati Sachivalaya website- https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in a

Note: Only one booking is allowed from one mobile number. A group of 5 people can be registered in a single booking.

Take a look at the details regarding the Mughal Garden’s Re-opening.

Nearest Metro Station

The Central Secretariat that falls on the Yellow Line route is the nearest Metro station for the Mughal Gardens. The Rashtrapati Bhavan is located within walking distance from the metro station approximately 900 meters.

Entry And Exit Gates:

The visitors will be allowed to enter and exit from Gate No. 35 from the North Avenue side and will have to return within an hour. The last entry will be at 4 PM.

Timing And Days:

People can visit the Mughal Gardens from February 13, 2021, to March 21, 2021 between 10:00 AM to 5 PM. All visitors will have to adhere to strict Covid protocols. Water bottles, briefcases, handbags/purses, cameras, radio/transistors, boxes, and umbrellas are not allowed inside the premises. Authorities have made rrangements for hand sanitizer, toilets, drinking water, first aid, etc.