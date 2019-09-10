New Delhi: In the wake of the Tazia processions that will be taken out across the national capital today on the occasion of Muharram, elaborate arrangements by Delhi Traffic Police are in place.

According to Delhi police, Anjuman Taaziadaran organisation started out their procession during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday 9 PM onwards.

The Tazias started from Chhatta Shahzad, Kalan Mahal and will pass through several routes such as Pahari Bhojla, Jama Masjid, Chawri Bazar, Ajmeri Gate, Pahar Ganj Bridge, New Delhi Railway Station, Connaught Place and will reach Karbala on Tuesday at around 6 PM, police added.

Commuters who would be going to New Delhi railway station particularly in the evening should leave in advance and avoid Connaught place and reach Ajmeri Gate side through Tilak Marg, Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, the advisory issued by Delhi police had said.

Further, bus services will also be affected, while some may services may be terminated depending on the movement of the processions.

“There is a likelihood of slowing down and congestion of traffic, therefore, the general public and motorists are advised to avoid the mentioned routes and follow the directions of the traffic policemen posted all along the routes of procession to avoid inconvenience and also follow the updates by Delhi Traffic Police on Social Media platforms like Facebook and Twitter,” the advisory stated.

Apart from Tazia processions, another procession will start from Pahari Dheeraj area in north Delhi at around 1 PM Tuesday and will reach Paharganj bridge via Bara Tuti before merging with the main procession at Chelmsford Road, the officials had notified.

The tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla and Mehrauli would reach Karbala directly.

On Tuesday from 9 AM onwards ‘Alam and Taboot’ procession will be taken out from Shia Jama Masjid and would terminate at Panja Sharif at around 4 PM, the officials added.

In the month of Muharram, Shia Muslims mourn for ten days in memory of Hazrat Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed and his companions. Imam was martyred in the Battle of Karbala. Several iconic figures have described his martyrdom as one of the biggest sacrifices for Islam.