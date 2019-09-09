New Delhi: An advisory has been issued by the Delhi traffic police for September 10, when the main Tazia processions will be taken out to mark Muharram.

According to the advisory, Anjuman Taaziadaran organisation will take out Tazia processions during the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday from 9 PM onwards.

The procession will begin from Chahtta Shahzad, Kalan Chowk and pass through several routes including Jama- Masjid, New Delhi railway station and Connaught place among others and will reach Karbala on Tuesday around 6.00 PM.

The advisory further read, “Another procession will start from Pahari Dheeraj at around 1.00 pm and will reach Paharganj bridge via Bara Tuti- Qutab road and will merge with the main procession at Chelmsford road.”

Informing further it said that the Tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla, and Mehrauli would reach Karbala directly and “Alam and Taboot” procession will be taken out from Shia Jama Masjid and would terminate at Panja Sharif at around 4 PM.

Further, all those who would be going to New Delhi railway station particularly in the evening should leave in advance and avoid Connaught place and reach Ajmeri Gate side through Tilak Marg, Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, the advisory said.

Depending on the movement of the processions, some of the bus services may be terminated.

“There is a likelihood of slowing down and congestion of traffic, therefore, the general public and motorists are advised to avoid the above-mentioned routes and follow the directions of the traffic policemen” it added.

In the month of Muharram, Shia Muslims mourn for ten days in memory of Hazrat Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed and his companions. Imam was martyred in the Battle of Karbala. Several iconic figures have described his martyrdom as one of the biggest sacrifices for Islam.