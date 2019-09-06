New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that Islamic New Year or Muharram will be observed on September 11.

The state government has also declared a public holiday on this day.

In a letter, Chief Kazi to the government of Tamil Nadu mentioned that since the moon was not sighted, Muharram would be observed on September 11.

Based on his request, the state government has changed the date from September 10 to September 11.

Islamic New Year or Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar which is a lunar calendar, and months begin when the first crescent of a new moon is sighted.

The Islamic New Year, also known as the Arabic New Year or Hijri New Year,’ starts from August 31 this year in India. In the month of Muharram, Shia Muslims mourn for ten days in memory of Hazrat Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammed and his companions. Imam was martyred in the Battle of Karbala. Several iconic figures have described his martyrdom as one of the biggest sacrifices for Islam.