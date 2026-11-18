‘Mujhe Allah se mulaqat karna hai’: LeT terrorist Lateef Bhat killed after refusing to surrender, was hiding inside mosque

LeT terrorist Lateef Bhat was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district after hiding inside a mosque and refusing to surrender. Before the gunfight ended, he had rejected repeated appeals from security personnel, saying, "Mujhe Allah se mulaqat karna hai."

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(Image: PTI/Representational)

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat who was cornered by security forces during a fresh encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday has been killed. Bhat, who is believed to be the last active local terrorist commander in South Kashmir, was reportedly hiding inside a mosque and had refused to surrender despite repeated appeals from security personnel.

Security forces contacted Bhat through a video call and urged him to lay down his weapons. An officer tried to convince him to surrender, saying, “Hum tumhare sath hain (We are with you).” However, Bhat refused to give up and responded, “Mujhe Allah se mulaqat karna hai. Mai bahut khush hu (I want to meet Allah. I am very happy).”

According to a senior police officer, Bhat had been firing at security personnel from inside the mosque. The forces have been trying to persuade him to surrender while continuing the operation.

KULGAM ENCOUNTER: Senior security officials urge terrorist Lateef Bhat to surrender during anti-terror operation. The terrorist is trapped inside a mosque in Zangalpora. Lateef: reads Quran’s verse.

Army officer: how will you?….

Lateef: I have left and I’m very happy, I have to go to Allah. I will see his promised end – ALLAH HU AKBAR.

Army officer: we are with you, surrender. why are you doing this?

Lateef: ALLAH is enough for me. — subash kumar (@Krishan10_) November 18, 2026

The fresh exchange of fire began before dawn on Wednesday after security personnel received information about the presence of terrorists in the area. A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is involved in the operation.

Reports said the operation was launched in the Zangalpora area of Kulgam’s Devsar region. Bhat was suspected to have sustained injuries during an earlier encounter on Monday but managed to escape.

Kulgam Encounter: Why are security forces looking for Lateef Bhat?

Bhat was wanted in connection with several terror attacks in South Kashmir. He was suspected of being involved in the November 11 attack on a CRPF checkpoint in Akhran village, which left three personnel injured.

His associate, Umar Nisar Dar, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam on Monday, November 16. Bhat managed to escape from the security cordon during the operation near the Laru bypass.

Since then, security agencies have been conducting extensive searches in the surrounding villages to locate him. More than 500 people have reportedly been detained for questioning as part of the investigation and search operation.

CCTV footage shows terrorists conducting recce before CRPF attack

On Tuesday, police released CCTV footage showing Bhat and Dar visiting several locations in Kulgam before the attack on the CRPF checkpoint. According to investigators, the two allegedly carried out reconnaissance on November 10 at Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam. They reportedly visited these places to identify possible targets and study the security arrangements.

The following day, they allegedly attacked the CRPF checkpoint at Akhran and escaped. Police identified the suspects after examining CCTV recordings that captured their movements before and after the attack.

Investigators also found that Dar had allegedly provided shelter and logistical support to Bhat for around five to six months.

Dar’s family had earlier approached the police and filed a missing-person complaint after he went missing from home. He was reportedly a former breadmaker and had allegedly joined The Resistance Front (TRF), an organisation linked to LeT, shortly before his death.

Lateef Bhat also wanted in Anantnag, Kulgam attacks

According to police, he was allegedly involved in a July 22 terror attack in Anantnag in which a policeman was killed. He is also suspected of being behind the August 1 killing of two migrant workers in Kulgam.

Security agencies consider Bhat one of the most wanted local terrorists in the Kashmir Valley. His capture has become a major focus of the ongoing anti-terror operation in South Kashmir.