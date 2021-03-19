Dehradun: Days after Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s ripped jeans remark created a social media furore, Tirath Singh Rawat in an exclusive interview with Aaj Tak, clarified saying that he doesn’t mind women wearing jeans, but he still has a problem with ripped and torn ones. Responding to questions over his controversial remarks aimed at women who wear ‘ripped jeans’, he said, ”I don’t mind jeans but even today, I object to ripped jeans.” Also Read - Ripped Jeans: Uttarakhand CM's Wife Defends His Remarks, Says Words Not Presented in Full Context

Explaining his objection and emphasising on a proper dress code, he said, "I have come from a normal rural family and our schools followed a certain discipline and dress code. Whenever our pants got ripped while going to school, we used to fear how will we face our Guru ji and used to cover the torn part. Nowadays when children buy jeans worth Rs 2000-4000, he first sees whether the jeans are ripped. If it isn't, he goes home and runs scissors on it. So what bad did I say?"

Earlier, his wife also came forward in his defence, saying his words were not being presented in full context. In a statement through a video, Rawat's wife Rashmi Tyagi on Thursday said that the entire context in which he made the comment is not being described.

”He (Tirath Singh Rawat) said that women’s participation is unprecedented in building the society and the country. It is the responsibility of the women of our country to save our cultural heritage, save our identity, save our costumes,” Rashmi, who has been Miss Meerut, clarified.

What did he exactly say?

Rawat, while speaking at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun on Tuesday said that he was shocked to see a woman running an NGO in ripped jeans, and was concerned about the kind of example she was setting for the society. The CM said due to a lack of values, youngsters these days follow strange fashion trends and consider themselves to be big shots after wearing jeans ripped at the knees, while women also follow such trends.

Outrage that followed..

Reacting to his statement, a social media campaign with hashtags such as #GirlsWhoWearRippedJeans and #GreetingsFromMyNakedKnee trended on Twitter throughout Wednesday and Thursday. Social media users especially women shared photos of themselves in ripped jeans, as mark of protest.