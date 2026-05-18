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Mujhe pooch raha hai vo kiska bachcha tha: Disturbing chats of Noida woman surface

‘Mujhe pooch raha hai vo kiska bachcha tha’: Disturbing chats of Noida woman surface

Her family has accused the man and his mother of murder. The family also claims that the deceased's in-laws physically assaulted her and then destroyed the evidence.

(LinkedIn image/ enhanced using AI)

New Delhi: Nobody had an inkling of what the Noida woman was going through. And even if they have had, would they have been able to save her? The chats between her and her mother, and her friend, are a testament of what the 33-year-old was going through. If the mere specimens that have surfaced are so cynical and disturbing, then what would she have gone through to text whatever was in her disturbed mind? She was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal last week.

The chats are very upsetting and make one wish that her cries and pleas for help were acknowledged. It is difficult to fathom that her mother-in-law is a retired judge.

Here, we will share extracts from the text without passing any judgment, even as her family is unable to cope with the loss and is out there to seek justice. By their own account, evidence might have been manipulated given the status of the family of the accused.

Her family has accused the man and his mother of murder. The family also claims that the deceased’s in-laws physically assaulted her and then destroyed the evidence.

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What Do The Chats Say?

In one of the chats, supposedly with her mother, the woman said that she felt ‘badly trapped’. “Na ronay denge ye log na hasne ki vajah denge (They won’t let me cry, neither will they give me a reason to smile),” the woman wrote in a message to her mom.

“Mai to bohat buri tarah phas gayi hu (I am trapped badly).”

“In sabko ye lagta hai ki mai drugs karti hu, isiliye mera mood kharab rehta hai (They all think I am taking drugs which is why I am always in a bad mood).”

“Mujhe to bohat zyada ghutan ho rahi hai maa (Mom, I am feeling very suffocated).”

What Did Her Mother Say?

In one exchange of messages with her mother, she says that her husband accused her of unfaithfulness because she wanted to abort her pregnancy. “Mujhe pooch raha hai vo kiska bacha tha (He is asking me whose child I was bearing).”

What is to be noted is that her mother was only consoling and pacifying her. She asked her to ignore her husband’s accusations. It goes to the limit of the mother asking her that her father would apologise to her husband, to which she replies, “Papa se naak ragadva ke maafi maangvana chahta hai (He wants papa to apologise by rubbing his nose).”

‘Think it through before getting married’

The woman’s chats with her friends also revealed how she wanted to get herself out of the situation, which had pushed her to anxiety. In one such chat with a friend, she had expressed the desire to start working, saying that being home all day was giving her anxiety.

“I am trapped bro, bas tu mat phasna,” (I’m trapped here, but you don’t get trapped) she tells a friend in a message.

Sensing that something is wrong, her friend asks her about her well-being, to which she says that she is fine, but missing home and her friends.

“Shaadi ki khujli mai shadi mat karna, soch samajh ke aage badhna (Don’t get married just for the heck of it. Move ahead carefully),” she says in another chat.

Met Her Husband Via Dating App

The woman had met her husband, a Bhopal-based lawyer, through a dating app in 2024. The two got married in December 2025, according to news agency PTI. She shifted to Bhopal after the marriage, but her family claims she wanted to return to Noida and had been in touch with them till 10 pm on the night of her death, May 12.

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