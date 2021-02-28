Mumbai: Jaish-ul-Hind has claimed responsibility for planting explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai. The organisation claimed responsibility via a message on Telegram app, reported India Today. “The brother who placed the SUV near the Ambani house has reached the safe house. This was just a trailer and big picture is yet to come (sic),” the leading portal quoted from the message. The vehicle containing gelatin sticks and apparently a fake number plate was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in south Mumbai on Thursday. The vehicle was parked on Carmichael Road near ”Antilia”, the multi-storey residence of Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries. Also Read - Bomb Disposal Squad Outside Mukesh Ambani's House Antilla After Suspected Car Raises Alarm

Here’s what the Telegram message by Jaish-ul-Hind Says

If the report is to be believed, the organisation has demanded money from Mukesh Ambani via Bitcoin. In the message, Jaish-ul-Hind also dares the Indian investigative agencies to “stop us if you can”.

“Next time the SUV will ram into your … kids car you if don’t agree to the demands now,” the message adds.

“You (Ambanis) know what you have to do, just transfer the money regarding which we have told you earlier”.

About threat letter found by Mumbai Police a day after the scare outside Antilla

A day after an abandoned car having explosives was found parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, police had found a threat letter in the car. According to a source in Mumbai Police, the handwritten letter written in ‘broken English’ was addressed to the billionaire businessman and his wife Neeta Ambani. “A letter was also found in the car with the explosives near Antilia. The handwritten letter was in broken English with grammatical mistakes and was addressed to Mukesh and Neeta Ambani,” the police source said. As for what the threat letter stated, the source said, “It is basically a threat letter calling the planted explosives a ‘trailer’ and a warning to return with more preparations to assassinate the whole family later.”

This is what the purported threat letter said: “To Nita bhabhi and Mukesh bhaiya, this is just a trailer. All preparations have been done…picture abhi baaki hai.”