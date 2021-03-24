The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday slapped stringent UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) against suspended Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze. Vaze was arrested in the connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai on February 25. Also Read - 86 Mumbai Cops, Vaze's ex-Colleague, Transferred Days After New Police Chief Replaces Param Bir Singh

Vaze who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren’s death case, has been sent to the NIA custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle. Also Read - Mehbooba Mufti Once Spoke to Hizbul Terrorist Naveed Babu: NIA