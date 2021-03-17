New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday seized a black Mercedes Benz, which was supposedly used by arrested Mumbai police official Sachin Vaze, after searching his office. The investigation agency also recovered the number plate of the stolen SUV Scorpio, which was planted with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia in Mumbai. Inspector General, NIA, Anil Shukla said that Vaze used to drive this car and the ownership of the high-end vehicle is being ascertained. Also Read - Ambani Bomb Threat: NIA Seizes Innova Car Seen Tailing Scorpio in Which Gelatin Was Planted

The Mercedes car was seized from a parking lot near the CSMT station. The NIA also recovered Rs 5 lakh cash, a currency note counting machine, and some clothes from the car.

Waze is at the focus of a probe by the National Investigating Agency in a case related to the recovery of an SUV with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house. He was arrested by the NIA in connection with his alleged involvement in planting explosives in the SUV near Antilia.

A court, meanwhile, rejected Waze’s plea contending that the manner of his arrest by the agency was illegal.

Waze, arrested in the case on March 13 for his alleged role in the crime, was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of city police’s crime branch till recently.

The office is located in the police commissioner’s office compound in south Mumbai. The NIA team recovered some “incriminating” documents and electronic evidence such as laptop, iPad and mobile phones from Waze’s office there, an official of the agency said.