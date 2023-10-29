Home

Mukesh Ambani Receives Second Death Threat In 2 Days, Demand Of Rs 200 Crore Has Been Made

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received a second death threat in two days; this time there has been a demand for Rs 200 Crore instead of Rs 20 Crore as the first mail was not answered.

New Delhi: The richest person in Asia and one of the richest in the world, Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani has been in the news but not for a positive reason. The Indian businessman was earlier in the news for receiving a death threat where the person demanded from him, Rs 20 Crore. Now, the business tycoon received another death threat, second in two days, where he has been asked to give Rs 200 Crore as he did not answer the previous mail threat. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has received a fresh death email threatening to shoot him if he does not pay ₹ 200 crore, the police said on Saturday. The police said that this time the person who sent the email raised his demand from ₹ 20 crore to ₹ 200 crore due to no response to his previous email.

Mukesh Ambani Receives Death Threat By Mail

According to the police, Mukesh Ambani received another email from the same account as earlier. The death threat read, “U have not responded to our email now the amount is 200 crore otherwise the death warrant is signed’.” As mentioned earlier, this is a second death threat; the first was for Rs 20 crore and was received on Friday, October 27, 2023. According to the Mumbai police, the threat mail said: “If you don’t give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India.”

Complaint Registered, Investigation Underway

Based on a complaint by Mukesh Ambani’s security in-charge, the Gamdevi Police in south Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under Sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway and a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the person who has send the email.

Death Threats Received By Mukesh Ambani Previously

Mukesh Ambani has received death threats previously also, last year an unidentified caller called up Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and threatened to blow up the entire hospital; in August 2022, a jeweller was arrested for calling up the hospital and threatening to kill the industrialist and his family. In February 2021 also, an SUV was found near Mukesh Ambani’s royal residence, ‘Antilia’ and it created headlines because it was laden with explosives.

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)

