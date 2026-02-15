Home

Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Jio takes BIG leap, joins Google, Microsoft, Nokia for..., check details here

Ambani family (Photographer- Salman Ansari)

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio update: In a massive global business and technological development, Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio has joined the Trusted Tech Alliance (TTA) along with global tech giants like Google, Amazon and Microsoft. The decision of the largest telecom services provider of India to join the TTA is massive as it is an alliance of 15 major tech giants from across the globe. Here are all the details you need to know about the Trusted Tech Alliance (TTA) and why Reliance Jio joining it is big development for India.

What is Trusted Tech Alliance (TTA)?

Lunched at the Munich Security Conference with 15 companies from Africa, Asia, Europe and North America, the principle behind the formation of the Trusted Tech Alliance (TTA) is the agreement that companies in this alliance will adhere to common commitments of transparency, security and data protection, boosting the sharing of benefits of technology across the globe. More importantly, the alliance aims to cater shared set of principles for a trusted technology stack , from connectivity, cloud infrastructure and semiconductors to software and AI.

Why has Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio joined Trusted Tech Alliance (TTA)?

“Trusted, secure, and transparent technology is essential to unlocking inclusive digital growth at global scale. Jio Platforms is proud to join the Trusted Tech Alliance to advance common standards and verifiable practices across the technology stack. Through collaboration with global partners, we aim to strengthen resilience, expand digital opportunity, and build long-term confidence in next-generation connectivity, cloud, and AI systems,” Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms said in the statement.

How will TTA help technology sharing across globe?

The global Trusted Tech Alliance (TTA) brings together leading companies committed to a shared set of clear, verifiable practices and principles that manifest how technology can be secure, reliable and responsibly operated, regardless of where it is built or deployed, a report by PTI news agency said. Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“As of today, the signatories of the Trusted Tech Alliance are: Anthropic, AWS, Cassava Technologies, Cohere, Ericsson, Google Cloud, Hanwha, Jio Platforms, Microsoft, Nokia, Nscale, NTT, Rapidus, Saab, and SAP,” the statement said.

