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Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Jio brings cheapest plan with validity of longer than 28 days, priced at...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio brings cheapest plan with validity of longer than 28 days, priced at…

Reliance Jio has launched a fresh plan that will have the benefits of the Rs 349 plan. It will also be available for the whole month compared usual plans of 28 days. Check details here

Reliance Jio has revised its Rs 349 plan

Jio customers have something to look forward to now. The Rs 349 plan offers key features like 1.5 GB data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. However, Jio has introduced a cheaper plan at Rs 339. This plan will offer a full month’s validity and not the usual 28 days.

The new plan will provide core benefits like 1.5 GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day, which will be available for the whole month. Compared to the Rs 349 plan, this plan has its own advantages and disadvantages.

What are the features of the Rs 339 plan?

Jio’s Rs 339 plan has several benefits, and one of the biggest benefits is that it offers a full month’s validity. So, this means it does not matter if the month has 30 or 31 days, the pack will be valid for the whole month. So, if you recharge on the 10th, it will expire on the 10th of the next month. The benefits are almost identical to the Rs 349 plan.

Additionally, this plan includes a Google Gemini Pro subscription for 18 months. You can also take advantage of 5 TB of cloud storage on JioAICloud available with this plan, along with JioTV. For data, you get 1.5 GB per day. Once that limit is crossed, the speed drops to 64Kbps. This is the same pattern most prepaid plans follow.

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To keep using the Google Gemini benefits, you need to stay active on plans that offer at least 1.5GB data per day and are priced at Rs 299 or above. So if you switch to a cheaper plan later, that benefit will not continue.

How does it compare with the Rs 349 plan?

If you look at the Rs 349 plan, the biggest difference is in data. The Rs 349 plan gives you 2GB per day, while this one is limited to 1.5 GB. Hence, if your usage is basic, the Rs 339 plan should be fine. But for those who stream or download a lot, you may feel the difference with the Rs 349 plan suiting you better.

What should be kept in mind?

The Rs 339 plan is simple to understand. It covers calling, data, and a few added benefits. The calendar month validity is something some users may find more convenient, since it matches the same date every month instead of a fixed 28-day cycle. The rest of the benefits are standard, and the added subscription works only if you continue with similar plans.

Meanwhile, the cheapest plans of Airtel and Vodafone Idea (VI) are priced at Rs 399 and Rs 349 respectively.

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