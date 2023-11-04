Mukesh Ambani Threat Emails: Teenager Arrested From Telangana, Remanded To Police Custody

The accused has been remanded to police custody.

The sender demanded money from Mukesh Ambani. (File)

Mukesh Ambani Threat Emails: The Gamdevi police in Mumbai on early Saturday arrested a 19-year-old from Telangana for allegedly sending multiple threatening emails to industrialist and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. The accused has been identified as Ganesh Ramesh Vanpardhi and has been remanded in police custody till November 8, said the Police adding that “Mukesh Ambani had received five emails during the course of the last week where the sender demanded money from him and threatened to kill him”. Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani is the richest person in Asia and one of the richest in the world and is the Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of Reliance Industries.

Trending Now

“It appears that it is mischief committed by some teenagers. Our investigation is underway and we will try to get to the root of the matter,” said a senior Mumbai police official confirming the development as reported by indianexpress.com.

You may like to read

The police said that they analysed the IP addresses of the emails and traced the accused to Telangana.

First Threat Email To Mukesh Ambani

The first threat email to Mukesh Ambani was sent on October 27 by one Shadab Khan in which the sender threatened to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crores. A case was registered under sections 387 and 506 (2) IPC at the Gamdevi Police Station of Mumbai. The email message read, “If you don’t give us 20 crore, we will kill you. We have the best shooters in India.”

Second Threat Email To Mukesh Ambani

The second threat email was sent to Mukesh Ambani on October 29 where he has been asked to give Rs 200 Crore as he did not reply to the previous threat mail. “Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has received a fresh death email threatening to shoot him if he does not pay Rs 200 crore. This time the person who sent the email raised his demand from Rs 20 crore to Rs 200 crore due to no response to his previous email”, said the police.

“If the demands are not fulfilled, a death warrant will be issued (to Ambani),” the second email read.

Third Threat Email To Mukesh Ambani

The third threat email to the Chairman of Reliance Industries was sent on October 31 where the senders demanded Rs 400 Crore.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.